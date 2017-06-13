UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
June 13 Mattamy Group Corp
* Mattamy announces new $300 million senior unsecured credit facility
* Mattamy Group Corp - co has entered into a new three-year, $300 million senior unsecured credit facility with bank of america n.a
* Mattamy Group Corp - facility was used to refinance company's prior $285 million senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote