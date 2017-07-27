FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Mattel reports Q2 adjusted loss per share of $0.14

July 27 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q2 net sales $974.5 million versus $957.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $979.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says gross margin for the quarter decreased 430 basis points

* Says inventories at the end of Q2 $935.9 million versus $769.8 million at the end of Q1

* Mattel Inc says for Q2 , worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys Brands were $609.9 million, up 10% as reported, and up 11% in constant currency

* Says for Q2, worldwide gross sales for the Barbie Brand were down 5% as reported, and down 4% in constant currency

* Mattel Inc says for Q2, worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price Brands were $335.0 million , down 3% as reported, and down 2% in constant currency

* Says for Q2, worldwide gross sales for Entertainment Business were up 58% as reported, and up 59% in constant currency

* Says for Q2, worldwide gross sales for American Girl Brands were $64.0 million, down 6% as reported and in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

