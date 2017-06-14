UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Mattel Inc:
* Says on June 13, Christopher Sinclair, executive chairman, announced he intends to retire from board at end of his current term - SEC Filing
* On June 14 , co announced board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on co's common stock, to be paid on September 15, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rwy4FR) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources