BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Mattersight Corp:
* Mattersight announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $11 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Q1 annual contract value (ACV) bookings were $3.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Annual contract value in deployment was $14.5 million at end of quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: