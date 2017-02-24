BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Mattersight Corp
* Mattersight announces private placement
* Has entered into definitive purchase agreement for sale of 5.33 million shares of common stock in a private placement
* Expects to raise about $16.0 million in gross proceeds by selling 5.2 million of common stock to certain investors at price of $3.00 per share
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition