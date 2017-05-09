BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Mattersight Corp
* Mattersight announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $11 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.6 million
* Mattersight Corp - qtrly diluted net loss available to common stockholders $0.19; annual contract value bookings were $3.5 million
* Mattersight Corp - ACV in deployment was $14.5 million at end of quarter
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd