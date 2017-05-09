May 9 Mattersight Corp

* Mattersight announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $11 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.6 million

* Mattersight Corp - qtrly diluted net loss available to common stockholders $0.19; annual contract value bookings were $3.5 million

* Mattersight Corp - ACV in deployment was $14.5 million at end of quarter