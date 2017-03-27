Singapore May exports shrink again y/y, electronics shipments still solid
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped for a second straight month in May, likely reflecting a high base effect from the year before.
March 27 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:
* Mauna Kea Technologies announces new peer-reviewed publication reports further external validation of unmatched Cellvizio endomicroscopy performance and inter-observer agreement in the characterization of pancreatic cysts
* Blinded trial shows 95% accuracy of Cellvizio for malignant pancreatic cysts and 98% for benign pancreatic cysts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped for a second straight month in May, likely reflecting a high base effect from the year before.
* Sees fy2017 revenue growth of greater than 20% above pro-forma fy2016 revenue
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation