March 27 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:

* Mauna Kea Technologies announces new peer-reviewed publication reports further external validation of unmatched Cellvizio endomicroscopy performance and inter-observer agreement in the characterization of pancreatic cysts

* Blinded trial shows 95% accuracy of Cellvizio for malignant pancreatic cysts and 98% for benign pancreatic cysts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)