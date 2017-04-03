April 3 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:

* Largest Cellvizio study to date demonstrates near perfect correlation with histology in key GI procedures

* Cellvizio histologic correlation above 90 pct for Barrett's esophagus, biliary strictures, and pancreatic cysts procedures

* Says results from this registry will provide an important data point in efforts to secure reimbursement for Cellvizio in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)