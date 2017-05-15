BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Charles Pettit as an executive director
* Charles Pettit will be appointed as an executive director of company effective 1 September 2017
May 15 Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 total income 28.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 125.1 million rupees versus loss of 119.9 million rupees year ago
* India's Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $81 million fully subscribed on day 1- exchange data (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.