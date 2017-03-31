UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
March 31 Mauritius Union Assurance Cy Ltd :
* FY group profit before tax of 167.4 million rupees versus 443.6 million rupees year ago
* FY group net earned premiums of 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.49 billion rupees year ago
BEIJING, June 15 Anbang Insurance Group's products are still being sold through bank channels, a spokesman at the Chinese insurance giant told Reuters on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 15 A tumble in crude oil prices to November lows put pressure on Gulf stock markets on Thursday morning, while banking shares reacted little to interest rate hikes in the region following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move overnight. Riyadh's stock index was down 0.3 percent after half an hour after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; half of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with PetroRabigh down 0.9 percent.