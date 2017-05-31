Qatar Airways to buy 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines
DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.
May 30 Maverix Metals Inc
* Maverix metals reports growing revenues and operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly revenue of $3.8 million
* Qtrly net income of $0.6 million
* Reconfirming annual guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday that he was concerned about Ford Motor Co's announcement earlier this week that it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States.
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)