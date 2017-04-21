BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 MAVSHACK AB (PUBL):
* MAVSHACK SIGNS AGREEMENT ON RIGHTS TO LARGE LIBRARY OF ENGLISH-LANGUAGE AUDIO- AND E-BOOKS
* COLLABORATION WILL BEGIN IMMEDIATELY, WHERE PROCESS FOR INCLUDING AUDIOBOOKS IN EXISTING PLATFORM HAS ALREADY BEGUN.
* MAVSHACK AB AND ANNCONA MEDIA AB STARTED COLLABORATING ON RIGHTS OF A LARGE NUMBER OF CLASSIC WORKS IN ENGLISH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
