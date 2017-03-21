March 21 Mawana Sugars Ltd:

* Says agreed to enter into a one time settlement with Punjab National Bank, Uttar Pradesh

* Says one time settlement for resolution of NPA debt

* Settliing co's total memoranda dues of INR 1.09 billion for consolidated agreed amount of 797.9 million rupees, payable over 15 months without interest