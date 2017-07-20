FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maxim Integrated reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
July 20, 2017 / 8:20 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Maxim Integrated reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc

* Maxim Integrated reports results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, increases dividend by 9%

* Q4 revenue $602 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $555 million to $595 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly dividend increased 9% to $0.36 per share

* New share repurchase authorization: $1 billion

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - Company's 90-day backlog at beginning of september 2017 quarter was $389 million

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc sees Q1 GAAP EPS $0.48 to $0.54

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc sees Q1 gross margin between 63% to 66% gaap (65% to 68% excluding special items) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

