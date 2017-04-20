Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Maxim Integrated Products Inc
* Maxim Integrated reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 revenue $581 million versus I/B/E/S view $575.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Sees q4 revenue $590 million to $630 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.59 to $0.65 excluding items
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc sees Q4 gaap gross margin 63% to 65%
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - company's 90-day backlog at beginning of june 2017 quarter was $382 million
* Maxim integrated products inc sees q4 gross margin 65% to 67% excluding special items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $597.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment