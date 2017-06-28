BRIEF-Primi sui Motori to issue second tranche of “PSM 90 2017-2022” bonds
* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT ON JULY 6 IT WILL ISSUE SECOND TRANCHE OF BONDS “PSM 90 2017-2022” FOR A TOTAL MAXIMUM VALUE OF 3.2 MILLION EUROS
June 28 Maxis Bhd:
* On 23 June , co received letter from U Mobile terminating NSA pursuant to termination for convenience option available to U Mobile under NSA
* Refers to announcement regarding network sharing and alliance agreement for Maxis’ 3G radio access network
* Termination of NSA is not expected to have material effect on consolidated financial results of Maxis Berhad for FY ending 2017
* Termination will take place in stages over a period of 18 months with completion on 27 December 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT ON JULY 6 IT WILL ISSUE SECOND TRANCHE OF BONDS “PSM 90 2017-2022” FOR A TOTAL MAXIMUM VALUE OF 3.2 MILLION EUROS
* Says it plans to use HK$10 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong
* Says its top shareholder OSH, a Tokyo-based company, which is mainly engaged in shares, bonds and investment business, cut voting power in the company to 15.4 percent from 20.1 percent and became the second biggest shareholder of the company