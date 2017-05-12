BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Maxlinear Inc
* Maxlinear inc - on may 12, 2017 maxlinear, inc. Entered into a credit agreement
* Maxlinear inc- credit agreement provides for a secured term b loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $425.0 million - sec filing
* Maxlinear inc - credit agreement permits company to request incremental loans in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed sum of $160.0 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qaz3Ol) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion