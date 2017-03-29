March 29 Maxlinear Inc:
* Maxlinear to acquire Exar in all-cash transaction
* Maxlinear inc - acquisition expected to be immediately
accretive to non-GAAP eps and free cash flow
* Maxlinear Inc - Maxlinear and Exar reaffirm previously
announced revenue guidance for current quarter
* Says Maxlinear has agreed to acquire Exar for $13.00 per
share in cash
* Maxlinear Inc - deal for approximately $700 million
million, or $472 million net of exar's cash acquired
* Maxlinear Inc - intends to fund transaction with cash from
combined balance sheets and a $425 million term loan
* Maxlinear Inc - as a result of combination, Maxlinear
expects to realize annualized run-rate synergies of $15 million
within 12 months of closing
* Says transaction will be conducted by means of a tender
offer
* Maxlinear Inc - Exar reaffirms fiscal Q4 2017 guidance
* Maxlinear - deal will be conducted by means of a tender
offer for all of outstanding shares of common stock of exar,
followed by a second-step merger
* Maxlinear Inc - boards of directors of both companies have
unanimously approved transaction
* Maxlinear-Received support agreements from certain exar
stockholders, directors, management totaling about 20pct of
exar's common shares outstanding for deal
* Maxlinear Inc - Maxlinear reaffirms calendar Q1 2017
guidance
* Q1 revenue view $88.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
