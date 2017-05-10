May 10 Maxpoint Interactive Inc

* Maxpoint Interactive announces first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $1.17

* Q1 loss per share $1.39

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $27.9 million

* Revenue ex-tac(1) for Q2 ending June 30, 2017 is expected to be between $23.0 million and $25.0 million

* Revenue ex-tac(1) for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be between $101.5 million and $105.5 million