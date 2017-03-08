March 8 Maxpoint Interactive Inc:
* Maxpoint Interactive announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 earnings results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to $46.3 million
* Maxpoint Interactive Inc - revenue ex-tac for Q1 ending
March 31, 2017 is expected to be between $18.0 million and $19.2
million
* Maxpoint Interactive Inc - revenue ex-tac for fiscal year
ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be between $101.0
million and $105.0 million
* Maxpoint Interactive Inc - adjusted EBITDA for Q1 ending
March 31, 2017 is expected to be between loss of $5.7 million
and loss of $4.7 million
* Maxpoint Interactive Inc - adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year
ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be between $1.0 million
and $3.0 million
