BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Maxpoint Interactive Inc
* Maxpoint interactive inc - on march 22, co and silicon valley bank entered into a fourth amendment to loan and security agreement- sec filing
* Maxpoint interactive inc says pursuant to fourth loan amendment, lender agreed to, among other things, extend maturity date to march 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited