April 14 Maxvalu Tokai Co Ltd:

* Says it will inject 60 million yuan into a Guangzhou-based unit, which is engaged in food supermarket operation

* Says it will hold 73 percent stake in the unit, from 60 percent, after the capital injection

* Effective date in July 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5ryWsc

