March 1 Maxwell Technologies Inc
* Maxwell reports fourth quarter 2016 results and executes
key strategic actions
* Q4 loss per share $0.38
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $25 million to $27 million
* Q4 revenue $26.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
* Maxwell technologies inc - launched a global restructuring
plan which includes a reduction-in-force, significant cost
containment actions
* Maxwell will purchase operating entities of nesscap
energy, inc. For an aggregate purchase price of $23.175 million
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to
non-gaap earnings per share following close of deal
* Maxwell technologies - launched a global restructuring
plan which includes a reduction-in-force as well as a
manufacturing and supply chain consolidation
* Expects to achieve approximately $6 million in annualized
savings through global restructuring plan
