April 10 Maxwell Technologies Inc
* Maxwell Technologies announces agreement with Viex Capital
Advisors
* Maxwell Technologies - has agreed to nominate Mutch for
election at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders as a Class III
director
* Maxwell Technologies - additionally, co and Viex have
agreed that, following 2017 annual meeting, board will reduce
size to eight, including Viex nominee
* Maxwell Technologies - Viex has agreed to vote in favor of
company's slate of director nominees at 2017 annual meeting and
certain other matters
* Maxwell Technologies - under agreement, Maxwell board has
agreed to appoint John Mutch as independent director and
nominate Mutch for election
