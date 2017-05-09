BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Maxwell Technologies Inc:
* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $29.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* MAXWELL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.32
* SEES Q2 2017 REVENUE $34 MILLION TO $37 MILLION
* Q1 REVENUE $26.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $25.8 MILLION
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.23
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia