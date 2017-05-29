BRIEF-TearLab receives Nasdaq listing extension
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017
May 29 Maya Gold And Silver Inc:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* Maya Gold And Silver Inc qtrly revenue from silver totalled $3.6 million versus $2.8 million at Zgounder silver mine
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)