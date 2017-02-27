BRIEF-Innoven Partenaires reports a 9.5 pct stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
Feb 28 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd
* Mayne Pharma executes license and supply agreement for Generic Nuvaring® in US
* Entered into a long-term exclusive license and supply agreement with Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Sa (Mithra) for Myring® Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shanghai Rich Medical and Zhou He entered into equity transfer agreement
* Beigene presents initial phase 1 data on BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 combined with Obinutuzumab at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma and announces additional planned global registrational trials for BGB-3111