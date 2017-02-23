BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
Feb 24 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd-
* Hy revenue of $294.8m, an increase of 132% on 1hfy16
* Hy reported net profit after tax of $72.7m, up 278%
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president