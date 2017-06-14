BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics says Robert Farrell will assume role of interim CEO
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
June 15 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd:
* FDA approval and first generic launch of acticlate tablets
* U.S. FDA granted approval of ANDA for doxycycline hyclate immediate release (IR) tablets (75 MG AND 150 MG) in United States
* Mayne Pharma has immediately commenced commercial launch to customers in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg