BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 MBB SE:
* Said on Thursdsay subsidiary Aumann AG plans IPO on March 24, 2017
* Price range set between 35 and 43 euros per share
* Primary offering of 1.5 million shares for the funding of e-mobility growth and secondary offering of 4.48 million shares including a potential overallotment
* Free float of up to 46.4%; MBB will remain majority shareholder after IPO
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15