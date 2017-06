May 17 MBF GROUP SA:

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ITS UNIT, MBF INWESTYCJE KAPITAŁOWE SP. Z O.O, ACQUIRES 35,000 SHARES IN THE SAME CO FOR 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* TWO OTHER UNITS FROM CO GROUP ALSO BUY 33,500 SHARES FOR 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ACCORDING TO AGREEMENT COMPANY OF WHICH MBF GROUP HAS ACQUIRED SHARES SHOULD BE LISTED ON THE NEWCONNECT MARKET OF THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS