BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 MBF Group SA:
* Its project has been approved for a subsidy in the amount of 83,500 zlotys ($20,891)
* The project concerns the listing of Vabun SA on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and acquiring a capital of 2 million zlotys for Vabun
* Currently MBF Group owns 57.8 percent of Vabun SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9970 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 15 Crude oil prices crashed almost 4 percent overnight which may drag stock markets in the oil-exporting Gulf lower on Thursday, though Saudi Arabian banks could be resilient following the central bank's decision to raise only its reverse repo rate.
MILAN, June 15 Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday.