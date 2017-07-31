BRIEF-MBIA Inc announces changes to its board of directors

July 31 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc

* MBIA Inc. announces changes to its board of directors

* MBIA Inc - ‍resignations of Maryann Bruce, Keith D. Curry and Lois A. Scott from MBIA Inc. board of directors effective July 28, 2017​

* MBIA Inc - there is no present intention to replace outgoing directors

* MBIA-‍resignations follow reassessment of governance profile after decision to cease, for now, efforts to pursue writing new insurance policies at its unit