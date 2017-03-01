BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 MBIA Inc:
* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million