BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 MBIA Inc:
* MBIA Inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.01
* Q4 operating loss per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Book value per share was $23.87 as of December 31, 2016 compared with $24.61 as of December 31, 2015
* Combined operating loss for Q4 of 2016 was $6 million or $0.05 per diluted share
* Q4 net investment income for U.S. public finance insurance segment was $29 million for Q4 of 2016 and $30 million for Q4 of 2015
* U.S. public finance insurance segment recorded GAAP net income of $41 million for Q4 of 2016 versus GAAP net income of $51 million for Q4 of 2015
* U.S. public finance insurance segment's operating income was $25 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $44 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million