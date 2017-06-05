UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Mbm Resources Bhd:
* Unit on 5 June 2017 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with AQP, a subsidiary of Med-Bumikar Mara Sdn Bhd
* Deal for disposal of property
* Deal for a total cash consideration of 10.4 million rgt
* Expected gain from disposal is approximately 5.8 million rgt Source text: (bit.ly/2qXfHtv) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources