July 27, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-MBT Financial Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mbt Financial Corp

* Mbt Financial Corp. announces second quarter 2017 earnings and increased quarterly dividend

* Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.16

* Will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.06 on August 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2017.

* Dividend is an increase of $0.02, or 50% compared to dividend paid in same quarter last year.

* MBT Financial Corp - qtrly net interest income $ 9.9 million versus $9.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

