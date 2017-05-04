UPDATE 2-South African watchdog comments on central bank rattle rand
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)
May 4 M&C SpA:
* Q1 M&C SpA net loss 109,000 euros ($119,158.80) versus profit 81,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 M&C SpA other revenue 28,000 euros versus 41,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 Treofan turnover 103.8 million euros versus 109.6 million euros a year ago
* Q1 Treofan normalized EBITDA 8.2 million euros versus 12.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)
* ACQUIRES CHRISTINENHOF RESIDENCE IN LÜNEBURG (LOWER SAXONY) FOR 12.6 MILLION EUR
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.