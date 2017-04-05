April 5 Mccarthy & Stone Plc:
* H1 revenue of 238.2 million stg versus 250.2 million stg
year ago
* H1 profit before tax of 21.8 million stg versus 29.0
million stg year ago
* Hy legal completions of 866 versus 923 year ago
* Says group reiterates guidance that full year outturn is
expected to deliver in line with market expectations
* Interim dividend per share 1.8 pence versus 1.0 pence year
ago
* Further c.16 new site starts expected by end of Q3 FY17
(FY16: 9) thereby providing a high level of confidence in
outturn for FY18 and beyond
* Remains confident of delivering its strategic growth
objective of building and selling more than 3,000 units per
annum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)