BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 5 Mccarthy & Stone Plc:
* Trading update
* Underlying trading conditions remained stable during period from march to date
* Saw some slowing of sales momentum experienced in recent weeks due to uncertainty created by general election
* Has continued to make steady progress in increasing its forward order book and reservation rates have remained broadly in line with prior year
* Seen upward momentum in average selling prices and margins since 1 March
* Average selling prices have exceeded 280,000 stg per unit during period (2016: 265,000 stg)
* Total forward order book has increased by 241 mln stg (2016: 219 mln stg) since 1 March
* Total forward sales including legal completions to date are now in line with prior year at 659 mln stg (2016: 659 mln stg)
* In light of current uncertainty in market however, it is possible that there may be a modest impact on timing of conversion of existing reservations into completions
* Remains confident of delivering 80 new sales releases next financial year, a c.80 pct increase over 44 sales releases forecast for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"