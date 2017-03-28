UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Mccormick & Company Inc:
* Mccormick reports on first quarter results and latest financial outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 sales rose 1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.05 to $4.13 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.98 to $4.06
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.73
* For 2017 fiscal year, mccormick updated its financial outlook to reflect a higher impact of special charges
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In 2017, mccormick expects to grow sales 3pct to 5pct compared to 2016
* Mccormick & Company - on-track to achieve approximately $100 million in 2017 in cost savings led by comprehensive continuous improvement (CCI) program
* Mccormick & Company - FY sales are expected to be driven by pricing actions which are intended to offset exepcted mid-single digit increase in material costs
* Mccormick & Company Inc - has organization and streamlining actions underway ; increased its 2017 projection of related charges to about $11 million from $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources