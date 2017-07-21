BRIEF-McCowan and Associates says acquired 2.4 mln units of Partners REIT

July 21 (Reuters) - McCowan and Associates

* McCowan and Associates - acquired beneficial ownership of 2.4 million units of partners real estate investment trust, representing about 5.3 pct of issued units

* McCowan and Associates - after completion of rights offering, McCowan will have about 20.2 percent of partners reit's issued and outstanding units

* McCowan and Associates - all 2.4 million units of Partners REIT were acquired at subscription price of $3.10/unit for total subscription proceeds of $7.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: