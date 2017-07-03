July 3 McDermott International Inc:
* McDermott announces $810 million credit agreement
* McDermott has increased financial flexibility with
addition of a $300 million revolving cash sublimit
* Agreement allows for current or new lenders to increase
commitments up to a total of $1.0 billion
* McDermott International Inc - repayment of term loan leads
to reduction in leverage and simplified capital structure
* McDermott International Inc - in conjunction with amended,
restated credit agreement, co repaid in full outstanding term
loan under previous credit agreement
