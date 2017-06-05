BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway announces agreement to invest in Home Capital
* Berkshire hathaway announces agreement to invest in home capital
June 5 Mcdermott International Inc
* Mcdermott awarded angelin epcic contract from bp trinidad & tobago
* Mcdermott international inc- large lump sum contract award will be reflected in mcdermott's q2 2017 backlog.
* Mcdermott international - co to provide turnkey epcic solution to design, fabricate, install a six-slot wellhead platform, 26-inch subsea pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire hathaway announces agreement to invest in home capital
* OSI Systems receives $9 million order for cargo and vehicle inspection systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment