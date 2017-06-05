June 5 Mcdermott International Inc

* Mcdermott awarded angelin epcic contract from bp trinidad & tobago

* Mcdermott international inc- large lump sum contract award will be reflected in mcdermott's q2 2017 backlog.

* Mcdermott international - co to provide turnkey epcic solution to design, fabricate, install a six-slot wellhead platform, 26-inch subsea pipeline