FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Mcdonald's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.70
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Mcdonald's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp:

* Mcdonald's reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdonald's - qtrly ‍global comparable sales increased 6.6%​

* Mcdonald's - comparable sales for international lead segment increased 6.3pct for quarter

* Q2 total revenue $‍6,049.7​ million versus $6,265.0 million

* Mcdonald's - ‍in high growth segment, Q2 comparable sales increased 7.0pct​

* Q2 revenue view $5.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdonald's - in the U.S., Q2 comparable sales increased 3.9pct

* Says "‍we're now introducing our velocity growth plan accelerators in more restaurants around world"​

* Mcdonald's - ‍foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.03 on diluted earnings per share for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.