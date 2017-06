May 30 Mcdonald's Corp:

* Mcdonald's-Shareholder proposal requesting board to update policy regarding use of antibiotics by meat suppliers not approved by shareholders‍​ at meeting

* Mcdonald's-Shareholder proposal requesting report assessing environmental impacts of polystyrene foam beverage cups not approved by shareholders

* Mcdonald's-Proposal regarding an advisory vote on a shareholder proposal requesting a report on charitable contributions not approved by shareholders