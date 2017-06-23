June 23 MCE Holdings Bhd:

* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt

* Secured contracts to supply various electronic and mechatronic components and parts for a Perodua new car model

* Projects are expected to generate total revenue of approximately 60 million rgt for mce group over 6 year period

* Projects are expected to contribute positively to earnings of co over a 6 year period commencing from financial year ending 31 July 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2sYkTld) Further company coverage: