March 2 Mcewen Mining Inc

* Mcewen Mining reports 2016 full year and q4 results

* Says production for 2017 is expected to be 50,000 ounces of gold and 3,300,000 ounces of silver from san josé mine

* Says production for 2017 is expected to be 49,700 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of silver from el gallo mine

* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly gold equivalent ounces produced 31,521 ounces

* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly silver ounces produced 838,768

* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly gold ounces produced was 20,337

* Mcewen - for 2017, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs at el gallo mine are forecast to be $760 and $900 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively