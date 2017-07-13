FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-McEwen Mining says consolidated production for Q2017 22,191 gold ounces vs 20,096 gold ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc

* Mcewen Mining reports q2 2017 production results

* Consolidated production for q2 2017 of 22,191 gold ounces versus 20,096 gold ounces

* Mcewen Mining Inc - gold grades production at el gallo mine, mexico are projected to increase in second half of 2017

* Mcewen Mining Inc - q2 consolidated production of 779,487 ounces of silver versus 875,006 ounces

* Consolidated production for q2 2017 of 32,584 gold equivalent ounces versus 39,555 gold equivalent ounces

* Mcewen Mining Inc - record of decision on gold bar project, nevada expected in q3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

