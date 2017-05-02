May 2 Mcgrath Rentcorp

* Mcgrath Rentcorp announces results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue $94.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcgrath Rentcorp -Company reconfirms its expectation that total company operating profit for 2017 will increase 3% to 5% above 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: