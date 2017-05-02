BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Mcgrath Rentcorp
* Mcgrath Rentcorp announces results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue $94.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mcgrath Rentcorp -Company reconfirms its expectation that total company operating profit for 2017 will increase 3% to 5% above 2016 results
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited